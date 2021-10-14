Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.59.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

