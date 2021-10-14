Everest (ID) Achieves Market Cap of $40.11 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Everest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000596 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. Everest has a total market cap of $40.11 million and $591,790.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00071603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.59 or 0.00122420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00076856 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,723.56 or 1.00107263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,623.95 or 0.06284847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

