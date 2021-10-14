Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.93 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $27.93 million and approximately $117,980.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for about $364.22 or 0.00631657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00071603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.59 or 0.00122420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00076856 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,723.56 or 1.00107263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,623.95 or 0.06284847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002870 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 76,671 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

