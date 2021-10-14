Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 208,184 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,737 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 208,184 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 421.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 240,743 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 559.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,113 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 103,606 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,749,000 after purchasing an additional 124,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,587,000 after purchasing an additional 48,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 446,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,815,000 after purchasing an additional 123,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

NYSE:AEM opened at $57.09 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $85.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average of $61.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

