Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Bloom Burton started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of AUPH opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 0.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $24.18.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 90,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $1,907,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $779,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,500 shares of company stock worth $6,199,500. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

