Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 170 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 916,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,853,000 after buying an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 64.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 222,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,391,000 after buying an additional 87,125 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 30.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 188,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,470,000 after buying an additional 43,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,438,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,312,000 after buying an additional 14,691 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

CVCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of CVCO opened at $231.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.49 and its 200 day moving average is $229.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.13. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.93 and a 12-month high of $266.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $330.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.80 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.