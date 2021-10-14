Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,850 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTEN. Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

PTEN opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

