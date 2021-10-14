BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Up 189.8% in September

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 189.8% from the September 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
BME opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from BlackRock Health Sciences Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
