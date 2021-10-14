BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Up 189.8% in September

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 189.8% from the September 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BME opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from BlackRock Health Sciences Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 23.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

