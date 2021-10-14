Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Short Interest Update

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a growth of 193.3% from the September 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

JOSMF stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Josemaria Resources has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JOSMF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Josemaria Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Josemaria Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Josemaria Resources from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

