Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Short Interest Update

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 195.2% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OVTZ stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Oculus VisionTech has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.

Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Oculus VisionTech, Inc operates as a development stage technology company. It engages in the design and market of digital marking technology to business customers. The firm’s products include digital watermarking document protection technology. It offers legal DPS, cyber DPS, photo DPS, hybrid DPS, MS cyber DPS and P2 biometrics.

