Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

Shares of Sono-Tek stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $100.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.12. Sono-Tek has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $6.74.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Sono-Tek from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

