Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of SEPGY opened at $3.43 on Thursday. Superdry has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $6.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $281.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.74.

About Superdry

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

