Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.260-$11.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy stock opened at $221.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.01. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helen of Troy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Helen of Troy worth $24,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.