Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DMZPY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

OTCMKTS DMZPY opened at $55.23 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $59.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.