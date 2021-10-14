Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on ironSource (NYSE:IS)

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IS. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.78.

Shares of IS opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.37. ironSource has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that ironSource will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ironSource in the second quarter worth $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ironSource by 175.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth $120,000.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

