Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AKAM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.73.

Shares of AKAM opened at $102.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,840. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

