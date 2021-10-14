SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 102,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

