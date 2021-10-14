AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

AT&T (NYSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on T. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $25.30 on Thursday. AT&T has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $180.64 billion, a PE ratio of -81.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

