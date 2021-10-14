Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) PT Lowered to $13.00

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) had its target price reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.93% from the stock’s current price.

ESRT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

ESRT stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 188.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 192,518 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 977,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,860,000 after buying an additional 192,383 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 53.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 15,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 122,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

