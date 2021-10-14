Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.50 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.58.

Shares of MCHP opened at $70.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $83.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.08.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

