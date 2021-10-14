ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on ENI to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ENI has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.97, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. ENI had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ENI will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of E. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth $357,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 75,677 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the second quarter valued at about $472,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the second quarter valued at about $989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

