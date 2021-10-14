ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on ENI to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.
Shares of NYSE:E opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ENI has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.97, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of E. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth $357,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 75,677 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the second quarter valued at about $472,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the second quarter valued at about $989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
ENI Company Profile
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
Featured Article: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.