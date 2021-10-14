Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €4.90 by UBS Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €4.90 ($5.76) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.13% from the company’s current price.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.60) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.05 ($8.30).

Shares of LHA opened at €5.71 ($6.71) on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.57 ($6.55) and a 12-month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

