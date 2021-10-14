Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €106.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €106.00 ($124.71) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BNR. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €86.28 ($101.51).

BNR stock opened at €81.60 ($96.00) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €84.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €79.90. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

