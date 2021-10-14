Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €106.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €106.00 ($124.71) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BNR. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €86.28 ($101.51).

BNR stock opened at €81.60 ($96.00) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €84.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €79.90. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

