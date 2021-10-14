Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of GLUE opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.52. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($3.23). As a group, analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLUE. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,863,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,549,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,183,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

