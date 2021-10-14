Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 6,497 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,497 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Carpenter Technology worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 1,867.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,202,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,490,000 after buying an additional 1,141,532 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,845,000 after purchasing an additional 508,240 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 271.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 216,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 158,280 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 64,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

CRS opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.65. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.54.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.80%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.