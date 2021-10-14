Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 16,636 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Knowles were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 111,991 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NYSE KN opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

