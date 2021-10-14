Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stock Position Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $62.83 on Thursday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average of $62.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.41 per share, with a total value of $50,410.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510 in the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

