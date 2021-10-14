Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLY. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 68,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,628 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 282.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 35,636 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLY opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLY shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

