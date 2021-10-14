Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $179.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.35.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MHK. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

