Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.88. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Noble Financial cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

