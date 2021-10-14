Trexquant Investment LP Sells 6,317 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,317 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 321.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,022,000 after purchasing an additional 93,855 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXS opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.10. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

