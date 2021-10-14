Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 6,576 Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,576 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.73.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPAY shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $84,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $56,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,629. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

