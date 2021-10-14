Trexquant Investment LP Has $252,000 Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,073 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of ANGO opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $291,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

