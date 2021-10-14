Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 8,392.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,502 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,225,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,935,000 after acquiring an additional 37,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,826 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 13.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,879,000 after acquiring an additional 182,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 31.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,137,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,373,000 after acquiring an additional 271,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.60.

In related news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL opened at $94.00 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.71 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.56.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

