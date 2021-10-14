Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 3,305 WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WNS. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after buying an additional 252,930 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 72,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,853,000 after buying an additional 37,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNS opened at $82.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 52 week low of $57.06 and a 52 week high of $84.55.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

