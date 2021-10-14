Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $779,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $916,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 46.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,227,000 after buying an additional 95,104 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 19.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 24.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI opened at $339.45 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.25 and a twelve month high of $369.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $346.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.57. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.27.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

