Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Stock Position Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Vontier by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,251,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,236,000 after buying an additional 1,218,376 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,053 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,641 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,585,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,541,000 after purchasing an additional 537,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,036,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,944,000 after purchasing an additional 32,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

NYSE VNT opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.