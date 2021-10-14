Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 72,184.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,518,757 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.06% of Alliance Data Systems worth $158,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADS. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,901,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 547,989 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 887,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,464,000 after acquiring an additional 25,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth $92,574,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.44.

Shares of ADS opened at $96.49 on Thursday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.07.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. Analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

