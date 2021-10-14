Franklin Resources Inc. Has $130.52 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.21% of Five Below worth $130,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.65.

FIVE stock opened at $181.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.86. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.59 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

