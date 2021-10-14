Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 63.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 344,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,219 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $155,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $482.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 139.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $496.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.99. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $250.24 and a 1-year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total value of $4,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,769 shares of company stock valued at $20,704,805. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.40.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

