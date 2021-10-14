Profund Advisors LLC Has $320,000 Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 1,932.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,964,000 after buying an additional 5,141,587 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $141,533,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $46,564,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $437,619,000 after buying an additional 524,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $31,066,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.10.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDC opened at $54.21 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average of $66.52.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

