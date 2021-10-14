Profund Advisors LLC Has $327,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,180,000 after buying an additional 1,025,748 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 50,219.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,413,000 after buying an additional 982,786 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 357.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,032,000 after purchasing an additional 301,165 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 186.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 321,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,323,000 after purchasing an additional 209,464 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,967,000 after purchasing an additional 187,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.85.

VMC opened at $170.48 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $131.36 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.33 and a 200-day moving average of $178.26.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

