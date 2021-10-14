Hays (LON:HAS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Hays (LON:HAS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Hays in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Hays to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 181 ($2.36).

HAS stock opened at GBX 166.90 ($2.18) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 161.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.32. Hays has a 12-month low of GBX 104.40 ($1.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 181.10 ($2.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07. The company has a market cap of £2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36.

In other Hays news, insider Alistair R. Cox sold 135,689 shares of Hays stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total value of £223,886.85 ($292,509.60).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

