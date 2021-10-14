Profund Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 24.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after purchasing an additional 432,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 91.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 282,100 shares in the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 66.4% in the first quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 665,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 265,500 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter worth $8,568,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 69.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 377,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 154,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,191 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $52,715.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 5,566 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $137,424.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,101 shares of company stock worth $1,555,878. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $23.95 on Thursday. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGHT. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.