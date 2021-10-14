Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in American States Water by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $89.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.84. American States Water has a one year low of $70.07 and a one year high of $94.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.04.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $128.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.66%.

In other American States Water news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $48,500.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Rowley sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,377. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

