Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 6,442 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 158.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.44.

Thor Industries stock opened at $121.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.