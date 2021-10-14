Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 495 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Xylem by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Xylem by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,661 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XYL stock opened at $119.94 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.70.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

