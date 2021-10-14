Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of X. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.22.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

