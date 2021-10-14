Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $3.24 Million in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.09% of Accolade at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Accolade by 920.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACCD. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.23. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. Accolade’s revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

