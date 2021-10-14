Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases New Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Sealed Air by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 8,945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air stock opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.85.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

